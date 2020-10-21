Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $403.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.87. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.