International Business Machines Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.94 Per Share (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBM. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $116.97. 101,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.9% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

