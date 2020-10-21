International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $124.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IBM’s third-quarter earnings and revenues declined year over year. The results reflect softness across consulting and application management services. For 2020, IBM refrained from providing any guidance, citing business uncertainty. However, IBM witnessed solid uptake of cloud-based solutions and digital transformation offerings, which limited the decline in revenues. Moreover, Red Hat buyout has helped IBM in enhancing containerized software capabilities and strengthening competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. IBM is poised to gain from spin-off of legacy infrastructure services business to focus on hybrid cloud platform enhancement. Notably, IBM stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market remains a woe. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet poses risks.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $116.83. The company had a trading volume of 107,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,654. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

