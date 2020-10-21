Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,245,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,186,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000.

DEF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. 22,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,072. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

