Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 407,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,095,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

