Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.90. The company had a trading volume of 985,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,115,508. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

