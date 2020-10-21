Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) in the last few weeks:

10/14/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

10/14/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$25.00.

10/13/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

10/9/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$15.00 to C$19.00.

10/4/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.50.

9/30/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

9/17/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

9/16/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.28. 1,739,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

