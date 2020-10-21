Investors Purchase High Volume of Analog Devices Put Options (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,909 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,068% compared to the average volume of 1,020 put options.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

