IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. IQIYI posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQIYI.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IQIYI by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IQIYI by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.62. 41,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,835. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.44. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.