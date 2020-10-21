iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.58 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. iRobot updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.43-3.53 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.52-4.62 EPS.

IRBT traded down $11.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. 24,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,597. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55.

In other iRobot news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

