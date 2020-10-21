iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ HEWG opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

