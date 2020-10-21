iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.88% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

