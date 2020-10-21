iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 5.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS MTUM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.98. 684,109 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.