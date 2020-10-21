iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.6% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $346.42. 26,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

