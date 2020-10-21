Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $0.96. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 49,957 shares changing hands.

ITRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

