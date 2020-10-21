J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $79,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti upped their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

