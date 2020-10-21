Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $12.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $18.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $148.42 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

