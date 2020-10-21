Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danone in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Danone alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DANOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $12.21 on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.