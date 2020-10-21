Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Everi in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 5,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,896. The stock has a market cap of $768.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,800. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.