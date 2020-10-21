Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 118,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,553. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

