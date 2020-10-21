Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,939. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

In other news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

