Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.77.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.26.

VMC stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 96.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 185,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 91,308 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.