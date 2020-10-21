Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

KMI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,284. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.