Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.88. The stock had a trading volume of 47,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,604. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.