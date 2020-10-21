JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $43.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after buying an additional 1,133,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $16,574,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $15,067,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 21.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,472,000 after buying an additional 414,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

