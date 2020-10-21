JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,436,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $305.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

