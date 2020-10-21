Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) & SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A SMC 21.01% 8.91% 7.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Eat and SMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat $1.04 billion 7.25 $110.39 million N/A N/A SMC $4.84 billion 7.69 $1.02 billion $0.76 36.36

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Just Eat and SMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 1 2 0 2.67 SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Just Eat has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Just Eat on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

