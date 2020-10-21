Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,541,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,279,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,426,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 134.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 2,853,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 232.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,827,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 2,677,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,170. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

