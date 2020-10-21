Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.31. Kaixin Auto shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 20,673 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

