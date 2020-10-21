Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Market Perform

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

AB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE AB opened at $32.96 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 162.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 34.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

