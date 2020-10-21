Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

