KeyCorp Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $35.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

Shares of SNAP opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,731,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $450,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,392,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 180.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 90.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,944,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

