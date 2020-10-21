KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of BRY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $245.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

