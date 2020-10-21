KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 864,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Gulfport Energy news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.