KeyCorp Weighs in on Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,038. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $93,416,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

