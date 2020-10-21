KGI Securities Upgrades China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) to “Outperform”

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was upgraded by equities researchers at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIADY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of CIADY opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

