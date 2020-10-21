Kimberly Clark Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMB. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $148.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average of $144.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

