Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Up 15.8% in September

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,538. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,712 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.