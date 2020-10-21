Kin (KIN) Trading 118% Higher Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 79.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Kin has traded 118% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $14.18 million and $501,164.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00238164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00084822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01324114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00144925 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Allbit, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Fatbtc, YoBit, COSS, IDEX, DDEX, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.