Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $10.25 on Monday. Klabin has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $551.03 million during the quarter. Klabin had a positive return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 24.77%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

