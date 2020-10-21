Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.68-2.72 EPS.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 140,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,684. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $121,399.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

