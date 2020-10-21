KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 615,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 105,970 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

KNOP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $446.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.38.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 19.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

