Kværner ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kværner ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KVAEF opened at $1.12 on Monday. Kværner ASA has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Kværner ASA Company Profile

KvÃ¦rner ASA provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore platforms, onshore plants, floating production units, and renewable energy solutions in Norway, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company executes contracts of oil and gas steel jacket substructures and jackets; and EPC delivery of topsides for offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as on floating oil and gas installations.

