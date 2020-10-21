Kyber Network Achieves Market Cap of $185.46 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00007515 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $185.46 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00035760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.24 or 0.04452544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00029412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00280877 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,383,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,275,485 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars.

