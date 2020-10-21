L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $71,281,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 263.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 415,869 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,766,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6,248.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 342,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 337,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.