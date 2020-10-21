Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LSF stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. Laird Superfood has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone purchased 90,910 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,020.00.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.