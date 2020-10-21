Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.45.

LPI stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.54. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.