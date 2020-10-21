LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 22.63%.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $182.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. LCNB has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

