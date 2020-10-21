Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,731. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

