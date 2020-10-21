Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.05-9.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.05-$9.65 EPS.

Lennox International stock opened at $284.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average is $238.88. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $297.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,505,810.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,789 shares of company stock worth $5,415,441. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.